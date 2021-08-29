MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The organizers of a Russian festival where ex-Rammstein lead vocalist Till Lindemann was invited to perform said on Sunday that they offered him to sing at a smaller concert instead to ensure compliance with local COVID-19 restrictions.

The Maclarin Festival, organized by Russian entrepreneur Maksim Larin, was scheduled to take place in the Tver Region on Sunday. On Saturday, the Russian consumer protection agency Rospotrebnadzor warned Lindemann's agents against participating in an event that would violate the prescribed limit of mass assembly.

Larin said that the organizers sent Lindemann a letter asking him to "perform the concert in a closed area" with no more than 500 participants, including musicians and technical personnel, in compliance with the COVID-19 requirements.

The festival initially expected about 6,000 participants. After Rospotrebnadzor's Saturday warning, Larin said that the festival was canceled and some of its events were rescheduled to be held in other venues.