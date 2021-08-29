UrduPoint.com

Rammstein's Lindemann Steps Back From Festival In Russia's Tver - Organizer

Sun 29th August 2021 | 10:40 PM

Rammstein's Lindemann Steps Back From Festival in Russia's Tver - Organizer

RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The final decision of ex-Rammstein lead vocalist Till Lindemann is not to perform in the Russian city of Tver after he was warned by the authorities that the festival would be in violation of local COVID-19 regulations, the event's organizer, Maksim Larin, said on Sunday.

The Maclarin festival was scheduled for Sunday but ended up canceled after the Russian consumer protection agency warned Larin and Lindemann's agents that the event would gather more people than allowed by COVID-19 law. Lindemann arrived in Tver on Saturday and was offered to perform at a smaller concert instead to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions.

"Friends, we have received an answer from Till Lindemann. He was not allowed to perform at our festival and was warned of the possibility of being held administratively and criminally liable in case of breaching the regulations," Larin said on social media.

The festival initially expected about 6,000 participants, while Tver's maximum assembly limit is 500. After Rospotrebnadzor's Saturday warning, Larin said that the festival was canceled and some of its events were rescheduled to be held in other venues.

