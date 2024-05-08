Open Menu

Ramos Joins Mbappe And Dembele In PSG Attack Against Dortmund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Ramos joins Mbappe and Dembele in PSG attack against Dortmund

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Goncalo Ramos starts in attack for Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at home to Borussia Dortmund, a decision which will see Kylian Mbappe line up on the left flank.

Portugal centre-forward Ramos replaces left-winger Bradley Barcola in Luis Enrique's PSG team as the French champions aim to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and reach the final of Europe's elite club competition for the second time.

Ramos has only started once in the Champions League this season, in a 4-1 defeat away to Newcastle United in the group stage, but he has been in fine form recently, scoring eight times in his last 11 appearances in Ligue 1.

The other change to the PSG team from last week's first leg sees Brazilian Lucas Beraldo come into central defence in place of Lucas Hernandez.

The latter suffered a serious knee injury trying to stop Niclas Fuellkrug's goal which won Dortmund the game in Germany.

Dortmund, Champions League winners in 1997, go with the same starting line-up as in the first leg.

Jadon Sancho, who is on loan from Manchester United, will be one to watch on the right wing after standing out in last week's game.

Starting line-ups:

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (capt), Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappe

Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1)

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ian Maatsen; Emre Can (capt), Marcel Sabitzer; Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi; Niclas Fuellkrug

Coach: Edin Terzic (GER)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Related Topics

Attack Loan Europe Fine Germany Newcastle Dortmund Ita Same Portugal Manchester United From PSG Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

59 minutes ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

59 minutes ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

1 hour ago
 ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement target ..

ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement targets

57 minutes ago
 UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks ente ..

UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city

57 minutes ago
 EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' p ..

EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' plea

57 minutes ago
Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a ..

Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a 'pre-planned conspiracy'

57 minutes ago
 PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun ..

PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun’s death

58 minutes ago
 Milan nets Giro 4th stage, Pogacar retains lead

Milan nets Giro 4th stage, Pogacar retains lead

57 minutes ago
 UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover lo ..

UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses

58 minutes ago
 Asiya Gul lauds Shafaat's services as DG LG

Asiya Gul lauds Shafaat's services as DG LG

57 minutes ago
 President for dialogue with all political forces i ..

President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World