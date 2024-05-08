Ramos joins Mbappe and Dembele in PSG attack against Dortmund

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Goncalo Ramos starts in attack for Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at home to Borussia Dortmund, a decision which will see Kylian Mbappe line up on the left flank.

Portugal centre-forward Ramos replaces left-winger Bradley Barcola in Luis Enrique's PSG team as the French champions aim to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and reach the final of Europe's elite club competition for the second time.

Ramos has only started once in the Champions League this season, in a 4-1 defeat away to Newcastle United in the group stage, but he has been in fine form recently, scoring eight times in his last 11 appearances in Ligue 1.

The other change to the PSG team from last week's first leg sees Brazilian Lucas Beraldo come into central defence in place of Lucas Hernandez.

The latter suffered a serious knee injury trying to stop Niclas Fuellkrug's goal which won Dortmund the game in Germany.

Dortmund, Champions League winners in 1997, go with the same starting line-up as in the first leg.

Jadon Sancho, who is on loan from Manchester United, will be one to watch on the right wing after standing out in last week's game.

Starting line-ups:

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (capt), Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappe

Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1)

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ian Maatsen; Emre Can (capt), Marcel Sabitzer; Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi; Niclas Fuellkrug

Coach: Edin Terzic (GER)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)