Ramos starts at 10 for 'competitive' France against Italy

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Thomas Ramos, who played the first two Six Nations matches this year at full-back, has been restored to the fly-half position for France's meeting with Italy in Rome, coach Fabien Galthie announced on Friday.

Ramos will partner his Toulouse teammate Antoine Dupont at half-back on Sunday after Galthie dispensed with Mathieu Jalibert earlier in the week.

Jalibert, who was himself covering for the suspended Romain Ntamack, has paid the price for a mediocre game in the 26-25 defeat by England at Twickenham which saw him subbed off after 66 minutes with scrumhalf Dupont taking over at 10.

"We're in a more competitive mode," said Galthie at Friday's press conference. "To play in this team, you have to perform well."

Leo Barre, who was a breakout star for the French in last year's Six Nations, takes over Ramos' role at full-back for his first game of the tournament.

Damian Penaud, who needs just one try to equal Serge Blanco's record of 38 for France, has also been left out after an indifferent game against the English.

Penaud missed the November Tests with a lung virus and was absent from the victory over Wales with a toe issue.

Galthie, however, insisted he had "total confidence" in Penaud, having spent two hours discussing his decision with the player on Tuesday.

"He's a player we've invested a lot in, who has meant a lot to us," said Galthie.

"There are times when you have to make choices, you have to arbitrate between different possibilities. Our vision is focused on the match and the long term."

His place goes to Pau winger Theo Attisogbe who played the opener against the Welsh, scoring two tries in France's 43-0 thrashing.

Galthie has stuck with the centre pairing of Pierre-Louis Barassi and Yoram Moefana even though the experienced Gael Fickou is available again after missing the first two rounds through injury.

Tne one change in the forwards sees a new pair of locks with Mickael Guillard, who has been on the bench thus far in the tournament, partnering Thibaud Flament who returns from injury.

They replace Emmanuel Meafou, who is out with a lung infection, and Alexandre Roumat who drops to the bench.

Galthie has gone for a 7-1 split on the bench with Maxime Lucu the only back and fit-again Toulouse flanker with Anthony Jelonch making his first appearance for France since the World Cup quarter-final exit against South Africa in 2023.

"We've chosen a strategy to be present in the key areas where the Italians perform enormously, and that is on the ground game," said Galthie justifying his decision to go for the 'Bomb Squad' of forwards.

It will be the 50th meeting between the two teams with France well ahead on the results record, having won 45 and lost three.

Their most recent encounter in last year's Six Nations in Lille finished 13-13, the only draw in their shared history.

France (15-1)

Leo Barre; Theo Attissogbe, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent, François Cros, Mickaël Guillard, Thibaud Flament, Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacement: Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Alexandre Roumat, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch, Maxime Lucu