Rampaging Marquez hungry for more as MotoGP heads to Spain

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Marc Marquez is determined to continue his blistering start to the MotoGP season as the riders gear up this weekend for their first visit to Spain.

The six-time world champion looks back to his dominating best after making the switch to the factory Ducati team, winning three of the opening four races and sweeping the sprints.

The Spaniard has not put a foot wrong this season, aside from his crash while leading the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas last month.

His form is reminiscent of his peak between 2013 and 2019, when he won the world title six times, before a decline brought on by injuries.

Marquez, who leads the standings by 17 points ahead of younger brother Alex, is a three-time winner in Jerez -- in 2014, 2018 and 2019, but Bagnaia has triumphed in each of the last three years.

"It's one of the most special GPs, I think for every rider, but especially for Spanish riders. I have very good memories from there, some bad memories," said Marquez, who also broke his arm at Jerez in 2020.

He missed an entire year as a result and had struggled to hit the same heights -- until his "perfect start of the season".

The 32-year-old will be supported by tens of thousands of home fans in Andalusia, where he finished second a year ago behind current team-mate and double world champion Bagnaia.

"The main goal is try to be on the podium... and if we have the chance, and the level, we will try to win," said Marquez, who has taken pole at every race this season.

"We cannot forget Pecco (Bagnaia) won the last three years there and Alex (Marquez) is in very good form.

"

Bagnaia won in the US after Marquez's error, but the Italian is already 26 points off the pace in third overall.

"I would like to say Alex is the main rival but thinking about the long season, Pecco will be the main rival because he has the same tools as me," said Marquez.

"Alex is performing in a very good way... and I know the talent of my brother."

- Martin discharged from Qatar hospital -

Bagnaia worked his way up from 11th on the grid to finish second at the Qatar Grand Prix to prevent Marquez from taking an ever bigger championship lead.

"In Qatar we straightened out a weekend that, after qualifying, seemed really complicated. Another important podium and increasingly better riding sensations," said Bagnaia.

"In the last three years I have achieved a lot in Jerez and I am happy to return for the GP," he added.

"We have always been very fast and we have achieved the maximum result in the last seasons."

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin will again be missing after a brutal crash in Qatar, his first race of the campaign after injuries ruled him out of the start of the season.

The 27-year-old suffered broken ribs and was left with blood and air in the space around his lungs in his latest fall.

He has since been discharged from a Doha hospital but has yet to travel back to Europe and is not expected to resume racing before the summer.

Italian Lorenzo Savadori is set to take Martin's place in the Aprilia team in Spain, which will also host races in June and September as well as the season finale on November 16.