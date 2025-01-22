Rampant Swiatek sweeps into Australian Open semi-final with Keys

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek swept past Emma Navarro into an Australian Open semi-final against Madison Keys on Wednesday to match her best performance in Melbourne.

The Polish second seed was phenomenal on a gusty day at Rod Laver Arena, powering past the eighth-seeded American 6-1, 6-2.

It equalled her best result at the Australian Open from 2022 when she fell to eventual runner-up Danielle Collins in the last four.

Keys is her next hurdle after the American 19th seed sent Ukraine's Elina Svitolina packing 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Keys, who made the last four for the third time, 10 years after her first, is on a career-best 10-match win streak after clinching the Adelaide title this month.

But she will have her work cut out with Swiatek yet to drop a set and giving up only 14 games so far in her five matches -- seven of those came in her first-round clash.

"Madison is a great player and experienced so you never know," Swiatek said.

"It will be tricky, I will just be focused on my self. She has already played a good tournament here and we are well aware of how she can play."

Swiatek has not only been in sizzling form but has gone about her business with an air of calmness and confidence, totally focused on the end goal.

One of the those goals is retaking the number one world ranking she lost last year to Aryna Sabalenka when slapped with a one-month doping ban.

If Sabalenka falls in her semi-final against Paula Badosa on Thursday, the Pole will again rise to the top.

Should Swiatek and Sabalenka meet in the final, the winner would leave Australia with the number one ranking.

The Pole wasted no time showing who was in charge against Navarro, breaking the American to love with back-to-back winners before a comfortable hold for 2-0.

She broke twice more as Navarro struggled to convert first serve points, faring even worse on her second serve.

Navarro had spent more than 10 hours on court to reach the quarter-finals, slogging through four three-setters, in contrast to Swiatek's 4hrs 30mins.

She showed more resistance in set two, but ultimately was only able to watch as Swiatek held for 3-2 despite Navarro claiming a point was won on a double bounce, then broke and raced home.

"I think it was much tougher than the score says," said Swiatek.

Keys stormed back from a set down against Svitolina.

It clinched her a spot in her seventh Grand Slam semi, and her third on the Australian Open's blue hardcourts.

"I think I play a little bit smarter, for sure," Keys said, looking back to her first Melbourne semi-final in 2015, where she lost to eventual champion Serena Williams.

"Probably a little bit less fearless though, but to be here 10 years later in the semi-finals again, I'm really proud of myself and really excited to play another semi-final here."

Svitolina was in control of the first set, converting her first break point to take a 5-3 lead and sealing it with an ace.

Keys upped her pace at the start of the second, securing a break for 4-2 with a baseline winner and serving out to level the match.

She kept up the pressure in set three, tightening the noose with Svitolina having no answers.