Rampant Water Pollution Threatens Iraq's Shrinking Rivers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Stricken by drought and depleted by upstream dams, Iraq's once mighty rivers the Tigris and Euphrates are suffocating under pollutants from sewage to medical waste.
In a country where half the population lacks access to safe drinking water, according to UN figures, state institutions are to blame for a man-made disaster which is turning rivers into waste dumps.
"What is strange about water pollution in Iraq is that most government institutions are responsible for it," Khaled Shamal, the ministry of water resources spokesman, told AFP.
He warned that Iraq's sewage network dumps "large quantities" of wastewater into the two major waterways, after superficial treatment or none at all.
"Most hospitals near a river dump their medical waste and sewage straight into it," Shamal added. "It is dangerous and catastrophic."
Petrochemical factories, power plants and agricultural drainage that carries fertilisers and other toxins further pollute Iraq's water.
In the country known as "the land of two rivers", water pollution has become so severe that it is now visible to the naked eye.
