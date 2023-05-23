Ramping Up Military Production Crucial for 'Battle of Logistics' in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

Increasing military production, of ammunition in particular, is critical in the logistics race which is currently taking place in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Increasing military production, of ammunition in particular, is critical in the logistics race which is currently taking place in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

Currently, a war of attrition is unfolding in Ukraine, which has become a battle of logistics, Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of the joint meeting with the EU Foreign Affairs Council and defense ministers in Brussels.

"To ramp up (military) production is absolutely key," Stoltenberg stated.

He also urged NATO members to increase military production, collaborate closer with manufacturers and sign contracts more actively.

"I have decided to invite representatives from defense industry from both sides of Atlantic to our defense ministerial meeting next month, to an event where we will engage directly with all the ministers and the defense industry," Stoltenberg added.

Stoltenberg also welcomed the decision of several NATO countries to start training Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16s and did not rule out the supply of the aircraft to Kiev in the future.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.