Rams sink Bills in thriller, Chiefs clinch division

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen produced an historic six-touchdown performance but it was not enough to stop the Los Angeles Rams from clinching a wild 44-42 victory on Sunday as the NFL playoff picture became clearer.

Allen became the first player in history to rush for three touchdowns and throw for three more in the same game in a jaw-dropping instant classic at the Rams' SoFi Stadium.

But a shaky Bills defensive effort ultimately meant Allen's heroics were in vain, as the Rams reignited their hopes of a playoff berth to improve to 7-6 for the season.

A disappointed Allen said the Bills had been unable to match the intensity of the Rams.

"That was a good team we played with a really good quarterback, and they played with urgency," Allen said.

"We've got to come out with some urgency, and I don't think at any phase of the game did we that today."

Rams head coach Sean McVay meanwhile lavished praise on Allen after the Bills' quarterback's virtuoso performance.

"Josh Allen is an alien," McVay said. "Some of the stuff he can do and the things he can create, we knew he was capable of that.

"It's why he's as well-respected and regarded in this league as he is. It's all deserved and earned, but our guys found a way to just make enough plays to be able to come out on top."

The Bills' defeat could prove fatal to their hopes of securing the No.1 seeding in the AFC playoff race ahead of the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Bills slumped to 10-3 for the season, the Chiefs improved to 12-1 after clinching a ninth straight AFC West divisional crown with a nerve-jangling 19-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was yet another nail-biting win for the Chiefs, who sealed their win with a 31-yard Matthew Wright field goal that bounced off a post and over as time expired.

It was the 15th straight one-score game the Chiefs have won, cementing their reputation as the most ruthless closing team in the NFL.

"We believe in each other," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of the Chiefs' knack of delivering under pressure.

"It's never one group -- it's everybody: offense, defense, special teams."

Wright could not hide his relief after his game-winning field goal.

"I'm just glad it went in," he said. "I wish had gone right down the middle, but three is three. That was a little extra nerve-wracking."

In other games on Sunday, Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Philadelphia outlasted Carolina 22-16 to seal their place in the playoffs.

NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley, who ran 20 times for 124 yards, set the Eagles one-season rushing record, breaking by 15 yards the old mark of 1,607 yards set by LeSean McCoy in 2013.

At Minneapolis, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold completed 22-of-28 passes for career highs of 347 yards and five touchdowns to power Minnesota over the Atlanta Falcons 42-21.

Not since 2004 had a Vikings passer tossed five touchdowns in a game.

The Vikings spoiled the return of ex-Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw for 344 yards but was intercepted twice.

The Eagles sealed their playoff spot when Seattle won 30-18 at Arizona behind 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns by Zach Charbonnet.

Miami's Tua Tagovailoa threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith in overtime to give the Dolphins a 32-26 home triumph over the New York Jets.

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 10-3 as Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns and Najee Harris ran for another in a 27-14 home victory over Cleveland.

Baker Mayfield threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over visiting Las Vegas 28-13.

At San Francisco, Brock Purdy threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns and Isaac Guerendo ran for two touchdowns to give the host 49ers a 38-13 victory over Chicago.

Derek Carr threw for 219 yards and a touchdown as the New Orleans Saints edged the host New York Giants 14-11 while Tank Bigsby's eight-yard touchdown run with 6:46 remaining gave Jacksonville a 10-6 victory at Tennessee.