Ramstein Base Has 200 Afghan Refugees Marked 'Red', Subject To Further Checks - General

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 06:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) About 200 of the 30,000 Afghan refugees processed at the US Ramstein base in Germany are now under further background checks, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Fox News.

"I think they've had a couple of hundred ... who popped 'red,'" Milley said on Saturday, explaining that the usual processing includes name checks, biometrics and fingerprints.

If an individual is marked "red," they are subject to FBI checks, but "in many of the cases they end up being cleared," Milley told Fox News.

The general said the US is going to continue monitoring the situation in Afghanistan, where, according to him, a civil war is likely to develop following the Taliban's (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover of Kabul on August 15 and the completion of US troop withdrawal on August 31.

"I think there's at least a very good probability of a broader civil war and that will then, in turn, lead to conditions that could, in fact, lead to a reconstitution of al-Qaeda [banned in Russia] or a growth of ISIS [Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] or other myriad of terrorist groups," he told Fox news, saying that "a resurgence of terrorism coming out of that general region within 12, 24, 36 months" was likely.

More than 25,000 Afghan refugees evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban (terror group banned in Russia) took over are being housed in US military bases. According to Milley, the Ramstein base in Germany has already processed about 30,000 individuals.

On Friday, a senior military official said that a vast majority of the refugees are asylum seekers. Earlier this week, a US State Department official said initial information indicated that a majority of Afghans who had applied for US visas were left behind in Afghanistan.

According to US media reports, Afghan evacuees who arrived without visas will only be eligible for 90 days of limited assistance from the US Federal government including a one-time payment of $1,250.

