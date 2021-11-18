UrduPoint.com

RAND Study On Civilian Casualties In Syria Under Security Review - US Defense Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The RAND think tank conducted a study on civilian casualties in Syria that is currently going through a security review, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"There's another RAND study on civilian casualties in Syria that is working its way through a security review," Austin said during a press briefing.

Moreover, Austin said the Defense Department will soon be releasing a civilian harm study by RAND that Congress ordered in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

On Saturday, the New York Times reported that the US military has been concealing an airstrike that killed 80 civilians during the 2019 battle of Baghuz in Syria and is among the most devastating civilian casualty incidents in the fight against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

The strike is said to have been called in by Task Force 9, a secret US special operations unit that was responsible for ground operations in Syria.

