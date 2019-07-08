Range of Russian-Indian BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile Tops 300 Miles - CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace has upgraded the range of its supersonic cruise missile from 300 to 500 kilometers (186 to 311 miles), the company 's CEO Sudhir Mishra said.

Alexander Maksichev, the managing co-director of BrahMos Aerospace, told Sputnik in April that there was a plan to increase the range of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to 500 kilometers.

"Soon we will reach up to 500 kilometers ... Actually, everything is ready. We are just waiting for a commercial contract with Indian Air Force," Mishra told the Doordarshan news broadcaster in an interview, when asked about the missile's readiness.

According to Mishra, this upgrade was made possible thanks to the fact that India had joined the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR).

The company plans to further double range of its missiles up to 1,000 kilometers, Mishra added.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture of Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defense Research and Development Organization. Established in 1998, the company produces the world's fastest cruise missile, BrahMos, which is named after the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers, as well as missile launchers and missile control systems. It also equips storage facilities, trains crews, and repairs and upgrades missiles. According to Maksichev, the Indian Armed Force has ordered $6.5 billion worth of products from the aerospace company for the period until 2023.