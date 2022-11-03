MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The range of Turkish-made ballistic missiles will increase and exceed 560 kilometers (350 miles), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

In mid-October, Ankara successfully test-fired Turkish-made short-range ballistic missile Tayfun (Typhoon).

The missile was launched from an airport near the town of Rize and fell near the port city of Sinop after traveling 561 kilometers.

"Recently, we tested the Tayfun missile. It has a range of 561 kilometers, and that is not the limit, it will increase. Soon you will hear good news about missiles like Cenk and Traveler," the Anadolu news agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

The president added that the first Turkish-made fighter jet is expected to take off in 2023.