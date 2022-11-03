UrduPoint.com

Range Of Turkey's Ballistic Missiles To Exceed 350 Miles - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Range of Turkey's Ballistic Missiles to Exceed 350 Miles - Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The range of Turkish-made ballistic missiles will increase and exceed 560 kilometers (350 miles), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

In mid-October, Ankara successfully test-fired Turkish-made short-range ballistic missile Tayfun (Typhoon).

The missile was launched from an airport near the town of Rize and fell near the port city of Sinop after traveling 561 kilometers.

"Recently, we tested the Tayfun missile. It has a range of 561 kilometers, and that is not the limit, it will increase. Soon you will hear good news about missiles like Cenk and Traveler," the Anadolu news agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

The president added that the first Turkish-made fighter jet is expected to take off in 2023.

Related Topics

Sinop Rize Ankara Tayyip Erdogan From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

43 minutes ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

10 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

10 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

10 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.