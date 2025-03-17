Rangers Stun Celtic In Five-goal Old Firm Thriller
March 17, 2025
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Rangers inflicted Celtic's first home league defeat since December 2023 as Hamza Igamane's stunning strike earned the visitors a memorable 3-2 win on Sunday.
Fresh from booking their place in the Europa League quarter-finals, Rangers were dominant in the first 45 minutes and led through Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande.
Celtic hit back in the second half to level through Japan internationals Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate.
But Barry Ferguson delivered Rangers' first win at Celtic Park since 2020, in his first Old Firm clash in charge, when Igamane came off the bench to blast home the winner on 88 minutes.
Rangers' victory is unlikely to make much difference in the title race as Celtic still lead by 13 points with eight games remaining.
However, a famous win on enemy territory will do wonders for Ferguson's chances of landing the job on a permanent basis.
"It's certainly a good feeling, coming to your fiercest rivals and deserving to win the game," said former Rangers captain Ferguson.
"They obviously get back into the game at two each, but then I take a step back and what I've been trying to drum into the boys, it's more (character) you need at Rangers than being a good player.
"It takes a certain time to be a very good Rangers player. My group of players are certainly starting to show that."
Rangers had been forced to extra-time and penalties to see off Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday, but showed no signs of fatigue in a fast start.
Raskin headed in from James Tavernier's corner after just four minutes to set the tone.
Vaclav Cerny should have pounced on a poor pass by Kasper Schmeichel to double the lead shortly afterwards but delayed his shot and allowed Maik Nawrocki to clear.
Rangers did get the second goal their first-half performance deserved when Raskin headed into the path of Diomande to fire home on 37 minutes.
Celtic badly missed the presence of Callum McGregor in midfield, but Brendan Rodgers said others had to step up in his absence.
"I think we missed Callum today. I don't think there's any doubt in that," said Rodgers.
"You could see it wasn't anywhere near as fluid. That's the reality. But others have to step up because if he's not playing, then we need to be better."
Celtic rallied immediately after the break as top scorer Maeda headed in from Jota's cross to reduce the arrears.
There appeared only one winner when Hatate then steered in Luke McCowan's pass 16 minutes from time with Celtic in the ascendency.
Instead, there was a twist in the tale as Igamane, who earned his first senior call-up to the Morocco squad this week, ended an 11-game goal drought with a thumping finish.
