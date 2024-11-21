Open Menu

Rangers To Be Deployed In Three Districts From Nov 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Punjab Home Department has requisitioned services of Pakistan Rangers Punjab in three districts of the province, Rawalpindi, Attock and Jhelum.

According to a letter sent to the Federal Ministry of Interior, it has been recommended to deploy two wings of Rangers in Rawalpindi and Attock and one company of Rangers in Jhelum.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said that Rangers would be deployed in Rawalpindi and Attock from Friday, Nov 22, and stay there till further orders. However, it has been recommended to deploy Rangers in Jhelum from Nov 22 to 27. The decision to deploy Rangers was taken on the recommendation of the district administration, added the spokesperson.

Punjab Home Department has sent an official request letter to the Federal Ministry of Interior for the services of Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

