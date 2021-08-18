UrduPoint.com

Ranking US Congressman Says China Will Move In Afghanistan To Mine Rare Earth Minerals

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 03:20 AM

Ranking US Congressman Says China Will Move in Afghanistan to Mine Rare Earth Minerals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) China is going to move to Afghanistan to mine that country's rare earth minerals following the US withdrawal, Ranking Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul said in an interview with the Washington Post.

"China will be moving in. There are rare earth minerals in [Afghanistan]. I don't know why we didn't work with the Afghans to develop that, but we never did," McCaul said on Tuesday. "And now, you're going to have China going in mining these rare earth minerals."

McCaul said that as a result, China is the winner and the United States the loser in this situation as are the Afghan people.

"[T]he Taliban will have a huge windfall profit from this that they'll put into terrorist financing," he added.

in 2017, former US President Donald Trump met with then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agreed there were opportunities for US companies to rapidly develop Afghanistan's rare-earth minerals as a way to offset the costs of the war there.

However, a report written by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction in August of 2018 said those ambitions failed to materialize as the US "extractive sector programming" stayed relatively minimal.

