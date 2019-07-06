UrduPoint.com
Ranking US Senator To Vote Against Trump Pick For Aviation Chief - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) US Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Maria Cantwell in a statement said she would oppose President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over concerns about whistleblower protections.

Trump nominated former Delta Airlines executive Stephen Dickson in March as his pick to head the FAA. However, after allegations related to punishing a whistleblower emerged Dickson has come under scrutiny by the Commerce Committee, the panel responsible for advancing his nomination.

"Information brought to our committee in recent weeks calls into question the safety culture that existed under Mr. Dickson that allowed a safety whistleblower to be retaliated against," Cantwell, a Democrat, said on Friday. "These incidents do not paint the picture of the type of leadership that we need."

Although Cantwell said she will oppose his nomination Dickson could still get approved given the Republicans are the majority on the Commerce Committee.

