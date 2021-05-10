Ransomware Attack on US Pipeline Has No Impact on Pentagon Operations - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The ransomware cyber attack carried out against the Colonial pipeline operator has had no immediate affect on the operations of the Defense Department, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"The Defense Logistics Agency is monitoring inventory levels and we are awaiting updates from Colonial Pipeline ... There is sufficient inventory on hand for downstream customers. So, there is no immediate mission impact," Kirby when asked whether the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline had affected Pentagon fuel supplies. "Obviously, we are coordinating with our interagency partners."