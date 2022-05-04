(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Criminal ransomware groups are not playing a significant role in aiding Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said on Wednesday.

"We're not seeing those criminal ransomware groups playing a significant role buttressing Russia's capabilities in and around the Russia-Ukraine conflict at this moment in time," Neuberger said during an interview at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit.

However, Neuberger said the United States has seen an integrated combination of physical and cyber strategies used by Russia in Ukraine.

The Biden administration is prepared to respond if Russia conducts disruptive cyber attacks on US critical infrastructure, Neuberger added.