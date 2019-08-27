UrduPoint.com
Rap Koktebel Music Festival In Crimea To Kick Off August 27, Lineup Announced

Tue 27th August 2019

Rap Koktebel Music Festival in Crimea to Kick Off August 27, Lineup Announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Crimea's first youth music festival with a focus on rap culture, the Rap Koktebel music festival, will be held from August 27-28 in one of the most popular resort townlets located on the Black Sea shore.

The legendary hip hop quintet Onyx from the United States will make appearance on stage among other confirmed performers from Russia, including Guf, Lil Kate, Mozee Montana, Tony Tonite, Kravz and, most recently, Mot, who is one of the most popular rappers in the country today.

The festival was thought up by Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency. It brings together a number of news agencies each with its own thematic niche, such as RIA Novosti, R-Sport, RIA Real Estate, RIA Rating, Prime, InoSMI, and Sputnik.

