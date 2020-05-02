UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rapid Increase In COVID-19 Cases In Moscow Linked To Growing Testing Rate - Crisis Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 03:44 PM

Rapid Increase in COVID-19 Cases in Moscow Linked to Growing Testing Rate - Crisis Center

Moscow's COVID-19 response center on Saturday explained the rapid increase in new cases of infection by the growing number of reference centers verifying positive coronavirus results in the Russian capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 response center on Saturday explained the rapid increase in new cases of infection by the growing number of reference centers verifying positive coronavirus results in the Russian capital.

Earlier in the day, Russia updated its coronavirus tally by a record 9,623 cases to 124,054. Of all the new cases, 5,358 have been registered in Moscow, which is a significant increase from yesterday's 3,561 cases.

According to the crisis center, Moscow has doubled the rate of coronavirus testing. Daily, the city conducts over 40,000 tests. In addition, the number of reference centers has increased.

"Nine municipal and four private laboratories have begun independently verifying the results of tests for the coronavirus. Previously, confirmed tests were sent to one reference center for verification, which used to slow down the speed of test processing.

Today, there are 14 such centers in Moscow. The speed of verification of positive results has increased several times. That is why the increase in those infected is justified," the center said.

Last week, the city began conducting rapid tests for coronavirus antibodies, which has also contributed to the increase in cases.

"Since April 25, over 175,000 rapid tests have been conducted in Moscow. Moreover, these tests covered patients of polyclinics and hospitals of Moscow, including non-coronavirus hospitals. From patients tested positive (i.e. those potentially infected), an additional swab was taken for PCR [polymerase chain reaction] testing. This made it possible to quickly identify asymptomatic patients and take timely measures. The number of patients without symptoms of the disease is growing and today is about 50 percent, " the center added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia April All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

19-year-old British girl reunited with family in A ..

36 seconds ago

With UAE efforts, an Australian family reunited af ..

42 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 160,2 ..

4 seconds ago

Virus infections in Europe climb over 1.5 million: ..

2 minutes ago

CTP launches crack down against beggars, 78 arrest ..

2 minutes ago

Girl shot dead over marriage dispute in Faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.