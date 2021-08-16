UrduPoint.com

Rapid Taliban Offensive In Afghanistan Affects Situation In Central Asia

Rapid Taliban Offensive in Afghanistan Affects Situation in Central Asia

The Taliban movement's (banned in Russia) takeover of Kabul and most of Afghanistan affects the situation in Central Asia, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Taliban movement's (banned in Russia) takeover of Kabul and most of Afghanistan affects the situation in Central Asia, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

"The rapid offensive of the Taliban movement, the transfer of the main part of the territory of Afghanistan, including the state borders and the capital, the city of Kabul, under its control as well as the actual change of power in the country, significantly affects the situation in the Central Asian region of the CSTO collective security and cause deep concern," Zas said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

