UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rapper Kanye West Schedules First Presidential Campaign Event On Sunday - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:00 AM

Rapper Kanye West Schedules First Presidential Campaign Event on Sunday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) US rapper and media personality Kanye West has scheduled his first presidential campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday, media reported.

Citing documents obtained from the campaign, Politico reported that the rapper will hold the first rally in his belated presidential bid in the city of North Charleston. Attendees will be required to wear masks, maintain social distancing and sign a COVID-19 liability release form, the publication reported.

Earlier in the week, West submitted paperwork to register as an independent candidate in Oklahoma, where the deadline had not yet passed. He tweeted on Saturday asking his supporters to submit signatures to put him on the ballot in South Carolina.

No stranger to controversy, West had previously aligned himself with incumbent President Donald Trump, a minority sentiment among African Americans. West later distanced himself from Trump and announced his intention to run for the Oval Office on July 4.

West's bid poses a danger to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, whose support among black voters is seen as a strength.

Independent candidates have never won the presidency in US modern history. Independent candidates, however, have often proved to be spoilers, garnering crucial votes to tip elections one way or another.

Related Topics

Minority Trump Kanye Charleston July Sunday Media Event From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

8 hours ago

Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for touri ..

9 hours ago

100% of Sharjah government employees return to wor ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in International Maritime Virtual ..

9 hours ago

OTCA calls off strike after extensive deliberation ..

10 hours ago

IMF Chief Calls for Deeper Debt Cuts for Virus-Hit ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.