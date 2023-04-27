Rapper Pras Michel Found Guilty of Helping Foreigners Influence Top US Officials - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Grammy-winning rapper Pras Michel was found guilty on charges related to a scheme to influence top US government officials using the funds of foreign entities, including former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, CNN reported.

Michel was charged by the United States in 2019 with making foreign and conduit campaign contributions, scheming to conceal material facts and making a false entry in a record in connection with the conspiracy, the report said.

The US government accused Michel of receiving millions of Dollars from foreign entities and accounts for the purpose of funneling significant sums into US elections while concealing the true sources of the money, the report said.

More than $800,000 was purportedly funneled to the 2012 Obama campaign through straw donors, the report said.

Michel was also given money to persuade the Trump administration to drop an investigation into Malaysian businessman Jho Low, who helped direct payments to Michel. Prosecutors also accused Michel of advocating for the extradition of a Chinese dissident on behalf of the Chinese government, the report added.

Low was charged alongside Michel and is believed to still reside in China, according to the report.