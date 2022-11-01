UrduPoint.com

Rapper Takeoff, Member Of Migos, Shot Dead At 28

The rapper Takeoff, a member of the influential hip-hop trio Migos, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas Tuesday, according to local media. He was 28 years old

Houston police said they responded to a shooting overnight in which one person had died. Police confirmed to a local television station that Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo had been present at the scene.

A police spokesperson told AFP they were awaiting formal confirmation from the medical examiner's office and assurance that the victim's family had been notified before publicly discussing details of the case.

Two other people were shot and taken to area hospitals in private vehicles, police said.

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, Takeoff was playing dice with Migos partner Quavo at around 2:30 am "when an altercation broke out and that's when someone opened fire," said TMZ, which first reported the news.

According to TMZ, Quavo was not hurt.

A couple of hours prior to the shooting, Takeoff had posted a selfie from what appeared to be the bowling alley.

The venue, 810 Billiards & Bowling, said they would be closed on Tuesday.

Early tributes rolled in as news that a member of one of rap's biggest contemporary acts had died spread on social media.

"Sending love to Takeoff's loved ones," tweeted Congressman Jamaal Bowman. "I'm tired of seeing young Black men die.""Takeoff will never be forgotten. From the music he made with Migos to his own solo work, his legacy will continue for years to come. RIP," tweeted the streaming platform Tidal.

