Raptors blowout Bucks to snap three-game losing skid

TORONTO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) -- The Toronto Raptors dished out a season-best 35 assists to end their three-game losing streak in a 130-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Dennis Schroder led the way with a game-high 11 assists and 24 points. Through five games, the 30-year-old German has reached double-digit assists in three games and is averaging a career-best 9.2 assists per game.

All-Star forward Pascal Siakam drained five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 26 points. The native of Cameroon eclipsed the 25-point mark for the first time this season after reaching the milestone 35 times last season.

"I thought guys responded tonight. 35 assists tonight is definitely something that we're looking for and want," said Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic after the victory. "It really feels like when you make shots, it's the right way and when you miss shots, it's the wrong way. It's so easy to have bias."

Rajakovic was most impressed with his team's effort on the glass, out-rebounding Milwaukee 50-29.