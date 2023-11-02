Open Menu

Raptors Blowout Bucks To Snap Three-game Losing Skid

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Raptors blowout Bucks to snap three-game losing skid

TORONTO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) -- The Toronto Raptors dished out a season-best 35 assists to end their three-game losing streak in a 130-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Dennis Schroder led the way with a game-high 11 assists and 24 points. Through five games, the 30-year-old German has reached double-digit assists in three games and is averaging a career-best 9.2 assists per game.

All-Star forward Pascal Siakam drained five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 26 points. The native of Cameroon eclipsed the 25-point mark for the first time this season after reaching the milestone 35 times last season.

"I thought guys responded tonight. 35 assists tonight is definitely something that we're looking for and want," said Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic after the victory. "It really feels like when you make shots, it's the right way and when you miss shots, it's the wrong way. It's so easy to have bias."

Rajakovic was most impressed with his team's effort on the glass, out-rebounding Milwaukee 50-29.

Related Topics

German Toronto Milwaukee Cameroon Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilater ..

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilateral ties

14 seconds ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Maktoum bin ..

23 minutes ago
 “Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

2 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

2 hours ago
ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

3 hours ago
 Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

3 hours ago
 Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World