Rare Amur Leopards Expand Habitat by 3 Times Since Start of 21st Century - National Park

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Amur leopards, the rarest wild cats in the world, have expanded their habitat by three times since the start of the 21st century, Director of the Land of the Leopard National Park Viktor Bardyuk told reporters on Thursday.

According to the park, the habitat of Amur leopards had decreased by 35 times in the 20th century to 200,000 hectares, while the number of these wild cats sank to 30. Russia took multiple measures to preserve the species in the 21st century, which helped to improve the state of the wild cats' population.

"The population [of Amur leopards] is in a good state .

.. The habitat [in Russia] has reached 460,000 hectares and includes almost all forest lands in the southwestern part of the Primorsky Territory, and it continues to expand to the north and west. [The habitat] in China amounts to some 150,000 hectares: this is primarily a narrow line along the border with Russia," Bardyuk said, adding that the habitat had increased by three times.

The number of Amur leopards is also increasing and has already surpassed 100.

The Land of the Leopard National Park was created in 2012 as part of Russia's efforts aimed at preventing Amur leopards from extinction.

