Rare Banksy painting sells for $5.5 mn at London sale

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) A rare painting by street artist Banksy which reimagines Jack Vettriano's famous "The Singing Butler" sold for nearly 4.3 million Pounds ($5.5 million) at an auction in London, Sotheby's said on Tuesday.

The sale of Banksy's "Crude Oil (Vettriano)" comes a day after the death of Scottish painter Vettriano, 73, was announced.

Vettriano's "Singing Butler" depicts a couple in evening dress dancing on a windswept beach accompanied by a butler and a maid holding umbrellas. It set a Scottish record when it was sold at auction in 2004 for £744,800.

It became the UK's best-selling print reproduction, outselling Monet and Van Gogh and inspiring Banksy to subvert its romantic narrative for his own painting.

In "Crude Oil (Vettriano)", which is sometimes called "Toxic beach," Banksy reworks the scene to add a sinking oil liner and two men in hazmat suits wheeling a barrel of toxic waste onto the beach.

The painting was sold at Sotheby's by US musician and record producer Mark Hoppus, co-founder of pop-punk band Blink-182.

"Banksy used his trademark humour and irony to produce an image that tackles pressing issues of the 21st century -- such as the environment, pollution and the capitalist landscape," Sotheby's said ahead of the auction.

The work felt "more relevant today than ever before given the increasing frequency of natural disasters", it added.

The painting was first exhibited in Banksy's landmark 2005 exhibition "Crude Oils: A Gallery of Re-mixed Masterpieces, Vandalism and Vermin".

- 'Laughter and tears'-

Hoppus said his family had loved the Banksy painting ever since they bought it.

"It's seen laughter and tears and parties and arguments. Our son has grown up in front of it," he said.

But he wanted now to use some of the proceeds from the sale to "buy works from younger, upcoming artists".

The sale coincided with tributes to the self-taught Vettriano, whose famous fans included Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson.

Vettriano's body was discovered at his flat in Nice, southern France, at the weekend, his publicist said.

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney said he had overcome humble beginnings to become a household name and produce "iconic" paintings that had "graced the walls of homes and galleries around the world".

Brought up in poverty in an industrial seaside town in eastern Scotland, Vettriano left school at 15 to become a trainee mining engineer.

He took up art after a girlfriend gave him a box of watercolours for his 21st birthday.

But despite commercial success, Vettriano failed to find favour with the art world elite.