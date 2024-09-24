Rare Corruption Trial Of Singapore Ex-minister Begins
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The rare graft trial of a former Singaporean minister began on Tuesday, the first involving a political office holder for more than four decades in a nation often cited as one of the world's least corrupt.
Ex-transport minister S. Iswaran, known for helping bring Formula 1 to the financial hub, resigned in January after being hit with dozens of charges including accepting gifts worth hundreds of thousands of Dollars.
He arrived at the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning in a white SUV, declining to answer questions and only saying "good morning" to reporters gathered outside before proceedings started at around 10 am local time (0200 GMT).
The former minister is standing in a trial deemed by observers to be one of the most politically significant in the city-state's history.
It also risks damaging the reputation of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) before general elections expected to be held by November next year.
Iswaran resigned from the party after being given formal notice of the charges against him, but pleaded not guilty to them.
Most of the 35 charges against the 62-year-old relate to corruption -- with an allegation involving a government contract carrying up to seven years in jail -- but he also faces one charge of obstruction of justice.
Among other accusations, he is alleged to have accepted gifts from two businessmen worth more than $300,000.
Those included tickets to high-profile sporting events and stage shows from Malaysian hotel tycoon Ong Beng Seng, one of Singapore's richest people.
Ong, the managing director of Hotel Properties Limited, was arrested the same day as Iswaran in 2023 but has since faced no punishment.
Recent Stories
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
More Stories From World
-
PM vows to defend Japan airspace after Russian 'violation'24 minutes ago
-
Union says new Boeing pay offer 'missed the mark'54 minutes ago
-
Biden's UN goodbye aims to 'Trump-proof' legacy1 hour ago
-
Biden's UN goodbye aims to 'Trump-proof' legacy2 hours ago
-
Major Hurricane John hits Mexico's Pacific coast2 hours ago
-
Argentina seeks Maduro's arrest for crimes against humanity2 hours ago
-
Union says new Boeing pay offer 'missed the mark'2 hours ago
-
Singapore ex-minister set for high-profile corruption trial3 hours ago
-
Japan protests airspace 'violation' by Russian patrol plane3 hours ago
-
New York Liberty riding WNBA boom into playoffs4 hours ago
-
California sues oil giant Exxon over plastic recycling 'myth'4 hours ago
-
John becomes major Category 3 hurricane near Mexico4 hours ago