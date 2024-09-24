Rare corruption trial of Singapore ex-minister begins

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The rare graft trial of a former Singaporean minister began on Tuesday, the first involving a political office holder for more than four decades in a nation often cited as one of the world's least corrupt.

Ex-transport minister S. Iswaran, known for helping bring Formula 1 to the financial hub, resigned in January after being hit with dozens of charges including accepting gifts worth hundreds of thousands of Dollars.

He arrived at the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning in a white SUV, declining to answer questions and only saying "good morning" to reporters gathered outside before proceedings started at around 10 am local time (0200 GMT).

The former minister is standing in a trial deemed by observers to be one of the most politically significant in the city-state's history.

It also risks damaging the reputation of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) before general elections expected to be held by November next year.

Iswaran resigned from the party after being given formal notice of the charges against him, but pleaded not guilty to them.

Most of the 35 charges against the 62-year-old relate to corruption -- with an allegation involving a government contract carrying up to seven years in jail -- but he also faces one charge of obstruction of justice.

Among other accusations, he is alleged to have accepted gifts from two businessmen worth more than $300,000.

Those included tickets to high-profile sporting events and stage shows from Malaysian hotel tycoon Ong Beng Seng, one of Singapore's richest people.

Ong, the managing director of Hotel Properties Limited, was arrested the same day as Iswaran in 2023 but has since faced no punishment.