Open Menu

Rare Delivery Of Fuel Trucks To Gaza: Rafah Crossing Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Rare delivery of fuel trucks to Gaza: Rafah crossing official

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) A rare delivery of fuel since war erupted between Israel and Gaza militants Hamas entered the Palestinian territory Sunday, an official at the Rafah crossing and an AFP journalist said.

An AFP journalist saw six trucks enter from stores in Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt and a Palestinian official at the crossing confirmed that the trucks were carrying fuel.

The transfer follows a United Nations warning that hospitals and other vital services in the Palestinian territory risked shutting down without fuel deliveries.

Despite the initial delivery, hospitals are still facing dwindling supplies with which to keep power running through generators.

The Hamas-run health ministry on Sunday called on "the owners of gas stations and people who have any quantity of fuel to go to the hospitals immediately and donate it to save the lives of the wounded and sick."

At least 4,651 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched a bombing campaign in the territory on October 7.

The blistering strikes follow Hamas militants killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, in attacks in Israel.

az-rsc/tw/dv

Related Topics

Militants United Nations Israel Egypt Gaza October Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi ..

DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi-purpose Dar Es Salaam Port in ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discu ..

UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

55 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singa ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singapore, explores strengthening b ..

55 minutes ago
 HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

2 hours ago
 EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremon ..

4 hours ago
Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

4 hours ago
 Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

5 hours ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

5 hours ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From World