Rare Disease Possibly Linked To COVID-19 Diagnosed In German Children - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) German doctors have discovered two kids with a rare inflammatory disease which is possibly connected to COVID-19, Die Welt reported on Friday, citing professor Reinhard Berner from the University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus Dresden.

Earlier in the week, the UK National Health Service informed about a new multisystem inflammatory disease possible liked to the novel coronavirus. In all reported cases there are signs of toxic shock, an atypical form of Kawasaki's disease, and blood test results consistent with critical cases of COVID-19 among children.

According to the newspaper, the kids have inflammation of blood vessels, high temperatures, and rash. So far, it is unclear whether or not there is a connection between the new disease and COVID-19, but this is quite plausible, says Berner.

On Wednesday, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of WHO's emerging diseases unit, said that the World Health Organization is looking into a possible link between two diseases, noting that only one or two countries had registered it so far.

More Stories From World

