UrduPoint.com

Rare Einstein Manuscript Set To Fetch Millions

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:22 PM

Rare Einstein manuscript set to fetch millions

Albert Einstein's handwritten notes for the theory of relativity are being auctioned in Paris on Tuesday, expected to fetch millions of euros

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Albert Einstein's handwritten notes for the theory of relativity are being auctioned in Paris on Tuesday, expected to fetch millions of euros.

"This is without a doubt the most valuable Einstein manuscript ever to come to auction," said Christie's, which is hosting the sale on behalf of the Aguttes auction house.

The manuscript contains preparatory work for the physicist's signature achievement, the theory of general relativity, which he published in 1915.

Christie's expects it to reach between two and three million Euros ($2.3 million to 3.4 million).

The 54-page document was handwritten in 1913 and 1914 in Zurich, Switzerland, by Einstein and his colleague and confidant, Swiss engineer Michele Besso.

Christie's said it was thanks to Besso that the manuscript was preserved for posterity.

This was "almost like a miracle" since the German-born genius himself would have been unlikely to hold on to what he considered to be a simple working document, Christie's said.

Today, the paper offers "a fascinating plunge into the mind of the 20th century's greatest scientist", it said.

It discusses his theory of general relativity, building on his theory of special relativity from 1905 that was encapsulated in the famous equation E=mc2.

Einstein died in 1955 aged 76, lauded as one of the greatest theoretical physicists of all time.

His theories of relativity revolutionised his field by introducing new ways of looking at the movement of objects in space and time.

In 1913, Besso and Einstein "attacked one of the problems that had been troubling the scientific community for decades: the anomaly of the planet Mercury's orbit," Christie's said.

This initial manuscript contains "a certain number of unnoticed errors", it added.

Once Einstein spotted them, he let the paper drop, and it was taken away by Besso.

"Scientific documents by Einstein in this period, and before 1919 generally, are extremely rare," Christie's added.

"Being one of only two working manuscripts documenting the genesis of the theory of general relativity that we know about, it is an extraordinary witness to Einstein's work."Einstein also made major contributions to quantum mechanics theory and won the Nobel physics prize in 1921.

He also became a pop culture icon thanks to his dry witticisms, and trademark unruly hair, moustache and bushy eyebrows.

Related Topics

Century Died Sale Paris Switzerland All From Million

Recent Stories

Careem distributes free smog kits to Captains for ..

Careem distributes free smog kits to Captains for a fourth consecutive year

30 minutes ago
 World media leaders discuss challenges, opportunit ..

World media leaders discuss challenges, opportunities in pandemic world

30 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 215 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 215 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

31 seconds ago
 Russia adds 33,996 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 33,996 daily COVID-19 cases

33 seconds ago
 Want to play good hockey in Hockey Men's Jr WC: Co ..

Want to play good hockey in Hockey Men's Jr WC: Coach

37 seconds ago
 Anwar Gargash meets with EU Special Representative ..

Anwar Gargash meets with EU Special Representative for Horn of Africa

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.