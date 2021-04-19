UrduPoint.com
Rare Ibises Spotted In South China

Rare ibises spotted in south China

A pair of glossy ibises, rare birds once thought extinct in China, have recently been spotted on the shores of south China's Fujian Province

A pair of glossy ibises, rare birds once thought extinct in China, have recently been spotted on the shores of south China's Fujian Province.

Since April 13, the two water birds have frequently been seen foraging on the tideland in Fujian's Xiapu County.

Wildlife protection volunteers and photographers have captured photos and videos of the birds.

"It's so great to see glossy ibises again," said local birdwatcher Wang Naizhu. "With the continual improvement of the local environment since 2009, they have finally come back."The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top level of state protection. Experts once believed the birds were extinct in the country due to pollution and shrinking habitats.

Thanks to strengthened local ecological restoration efforts, Xiapu County is now home to more than 280 bird species.

