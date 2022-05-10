UrduPoint.com

Rare Leaf Monkeys Spotted In China's Yunnan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 12:54 PM

Rare leaf monkeys spotted in China's Yunnan

A group of Phayre's leaf monkeys were recently spotted and captured on camera in a nature reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, sources with the reserve said

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :A group of Phayre's leaf monkeys were recently spotted and captured on camera in a nature reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, sources with the reserve said.

Reserve staff said it was the first time that images of the species were captured in the Gaoligongshan National Nature Reserve, representing the northernmost latitude the species have been observed at in China.

The Phayre's leaf monkey is one of China's most endangered wild animals and is on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list.

They are found in western Yunnan and eastern Myanmar.

"Images showed a group of Phayre's leaf monkeys resting on branches and grooming each other. An adorable monkey infant with golden fur cuddled up against its mother," said Yin Jianqiang, a reserve staffer.

The images were captured by infrared cameras installed in the evergreen broad-leaved forests at an altitude of 2,000 meters in the Gaoligongshan mountain range.

Yin said they will strengthen monitoring and protection of the rare species and determine its population as soon as possible.

Related Topics

China Myanmar Gold

Recent Stories

3-member gang of motorcycle thieves arrested

3-member gang of motorcycle thieves arrested

31 seconds ago
 ANF recovers over 26.5 kg narcotics; arrests eight ..

ANF recovers over 26.5 kg narcotics; arrests eight

33 seconds ago
 LPR Needs Few Weeks to Organize Embassy's Work in ..

LPR Needs Few Weeks to Organize Embassy's Work in Moscow - LPR Ambassador

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief items ..

Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief items for Afghanistan

23 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares close lower after US falls

Tokyo shares close lower after US falls

23 minutes ago
 World could see 1.5C of warming in next five years ..

World could see 1.5C of warming in next five years, warns UN agency

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.