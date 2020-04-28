Rare leopard spotted in northeast China

An Amur leopard was recently captured on camera in northeast China's Jilin Province, according to the Northeast Tiger and Leopard National Park Administration

CHANGCHUN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :An Amur leopard was recently captured on camera in northeast China's Jilin Province, according to the Northeast Tiger and Leopard National Park Administration.

The leopard is an adult male, according to Feng Limin, a leopard expert. He added that it is the third time videos of Amur leopards have been taken in Tianqiaoling forests, indicating that their population is steadily expanding.

The Amur or Far Eastern leopards are one of the most endangered felines in the world and have been listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. There are less than 100 Amur leopards living in the wild, mostly in Russia's Far East and northeast China.

China has been making great efforts to conserve wildlife over the past decades. In a 2016 plan, an area of 1.46 million hectares of land was designated in northeastern China to protect wild Siberian tigers and leopards.