Rare Meteorite Recovered From British Countryside Museum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The UK's Natural History Museum announced on Tuesday that it has collected and taken back for studies a rare meteorite that landed earlier in February in a small town of Winchcombe in western England.

The meteorite flashed across the UK skies on February 28. The event was recorded by hundreds of people countrywide on car dashcams, doorbell cameras, amateur and professional cameras. The footage was used by the museum's UK Fireball Alliance to track down the possible landing area of the space rock and its fragments, as well as its entry point.

"For the first time in 30 years, a meteorite has been recovered in the UK after landing in the driveway of a house in Gloucestershire. The meteorite is astonishingly rare and will give scientists at the Museum a glimpse into what the Solar System looked like as it was forming some 4.

6 billion years ago," the museum said.

What makes the meteorite so rare is not only the fact that it is the first space rock to land in the UK in 30 years but also its type carbonaceous chondrite the museum said. The asteroid samples returned from space missions Hayabusa2 and OSIRIS-REx also belong to this type.

"This is really exciting. There are about 65,000 known meteorites in the entire world, and of those only 51 of them are carbonaceous chondrites that have been seen to fall like this one," Sara Russell, researchers at the museum, was cited as saying.

This type of meteorite is made of a mixture of minerals and organic compounds, including the components necessary for life, such as amino acids, the museum said. It was found in very good condition.