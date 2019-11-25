UrduPoint.com
Rare Protest In Kyrgyzstan After Report Claims Massive Graft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:14 PM

Hundreds of protesters held a rare demonstration in Kyrgyzstan on Monday sparked by a whistleblower's claims of massive official corruption

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Hundreds of protesters held a rare demonstration in Kyrgyzstan on Monday sparked by a whistleblower's claims of massive official corruption.

The whistleblower who spoke to journalists was a Chinese Uighur businessman involved in the bribery that he exposed. He fled the country saying he feared for his life, but was murdered in Turkey this month.

Demonstrators held a march and a rally outside the main government building in Bishkek in response to a dramatic report claiming corrupt officials took huge pay-offs in return for turning a blind eye to smuggling millions of Dollars out of the impoverished country.

The rally with many young people participating appeared to be an expression of grassroots outrage at the large-scale graft, as it was not called by any prominent politician.

Local media reported up to 1,000 participants.

One protester, 57-year-old Kenzhebek, called the revelations the "final straw" for Kyrgyzstan, the second poorest of the former Soviet republics.

"Today, unfortunately, we see the authorities following the same corrupt path as previous presidents," Kenzhebek told AFP.

The report authored by the US-based Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Kyrgyz service and the independent Kyrgyz news website Kloop.kg came out Thursday.

It cites the whistleblower as saying a powerful China-born tradesman of Uighur descent paid huge bribes to the customs service to enable the smuggling scheme.

