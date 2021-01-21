Rare suicide attack in central Baghdad, casualties reported: state TV

(@FahadShabbir)

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A rare suicide attack hit a commercial street in central Baghdad on Thursday morning, state television reported, adding that there were "dead and wounded" without giving any figures.

AFP reporters heard the sounds of ambulances rushing to the scene.

Following years of deadly sectarian violence, suicide bombings have become relatively rare in the capital. The last such attack took place in June 2019 and left several people dead.