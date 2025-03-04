Rare Tropical Cyclone Swirls Off Eastern Australia
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 10:08 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) A heavily populated stretch of Australia's eastern coast scrapped major sports fixtures as people battened down Tuesday for what could be the first tropical cyclone to pummel the region in 50 years.
Tropical Cyclone Alfred was swirling about 550 kilometres (340 miles) east of major city Brisbane, with models showing it veering towards the mainland later in the day.
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said the storm was likely to cross the coast late Thursday or early Friday, striking land between metropolitan Brisbane and the tourist haven of the Sunshine Coast.
It would be the first tropical cyclone to make landfall in that part of Australia since 1974, Narramore told AFP.
"It's not record breaking, but it's definitely a little bit more unusual," he said.
Some three million people live along the 100-kilometre (60-mile) stretch linking Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, a region known for its balmy weather and golden beaches.
Two opening-round Thursday night Australian rules football matches -- the country's most popular spectator sport -- were postponed to a date yet to be announced, the game's bosses said.
Australian Football League chief executive Andrew Dillon said the priority was to "do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of everyone" in impacted areas.
