UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rare Van Gogh Painting Of Paris Up For Auction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:49 PM

Rare Van Gogh painting of Paris up for auction

One of the few paintings of Vincent Van Gogh still in private hands will be put up for auction on Thursday in one of the most anticipated sales of modern works this year

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :One of the few paintings of Vincent Van Gogh still in private hands will be put up for auction on Thursday in one of the most anticipated sales of modern works this year.

"Street Scene in Montmartre" is the highlight of 33 works from masters including Degas, Magritte, Modigliani, Klee, Rodin and his muse Camille Claudel being sold in an auction streamed live by Sotheby's in Paris.

The 1887 work by the Dutch post-Impressionist master, one of more than 200 paintings he made during two years spent in Paris, portrays one of the windmills that dotted Montmartre when it was still just a village on the northern outskirts of the capital.

A couple stroll and two children play in front of a wooden fence and leafless trees depicted in the characteristic tan and brown tones of his "Dutch palette", punctuated by a bright red flag blowing above the mill.

The period marked a turning point in Van Gogh's career as he began exploring expressionist techniques and new uses of colour in the final years of his life, before his suicide in 1890 at the age of just 37.

It is estimated at five to eight million Euros ($5.9 to $9.4 million) and while not considered one of his masterpieces, it could well fetch more -- the last Van Gogh sold at a public auction, "Labourer in a Field" from 1889, went for $81 million at a New York sale in 2017.

Specialists knew of the work but it was only catalogued as a black-and-white photograph and had not appeared in public since it was acquired by a French family around 1920.

"Paintings from the Montmartre series are rare: It's very likely to garner a lot of interest from private buyers, the major Van Gogh collectors all around the world, and probably from institutions as well," Aurelie Vandevoorde, Sotheby's head of Impressionist and modern art in Paris, told AFP.

Claudia Mercier, an auctioneer at the Mirabaud Mercier auction house that was hired by the painting's owners, said it had been examined by the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam, "which has shown serious interest in the work".

Related Topics

World Suicide Sale Paris Amsterdam Van New York 2017 Family All From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistani stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

18 minutes ago

‘Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship’ ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Health organises scientific webinar to ..

21 minutes ago

UNHCR, International Islamic Fiqh Academy sign MoU ..

21 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks advance in morning as oversold shares ..

2 minutes ago

Eastern Russian Ebeko Volcano Emits Column of Ash ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.