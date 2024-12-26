Open Menu

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber Discusses Boosting Bilateral Trade And Investment With Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses boosting bilateral trade and investment with Pakistan

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Musab Al Nuaimi on Wednesday met with Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Advisor at the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai. The meeting focused on ways to promote bilateral trade and increase investment opportunities across various sectors.

During the meeting, held at the Chamber’s headquarters, Al Nuaimi emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and Pakistan. He highlighted the strategic goals of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, which aim to enhance the emirate’s competitiveness and attract investment.

Al Nuaimi also outlined the incentives and facilities available for businesses and investors, as well as opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, trade, tourism, construction, real estate, health, and services.

The Pakistani Trade and Investment Advisor was informed about significant exhibitions and events organized by the Chamber, discussing opportunities for Pakistan’s participation. The meeting also addressed potential cooperation in various sectors, the adoption of modern technologies, and the exploration of renewable energy solutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dubai Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagem ..

Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic p ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to ..

Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..

10 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digit ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..

40 minutes ago
 FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio t ..

FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years

41 minutes ago
 Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

55 minutes ago
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurispruden ..

Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes

2 hours ago
 Pension payments for December to be disbursed Frid ..

Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digi ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'

2 hours ago
 Passport counters to be established at NADRA offic ..

Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices

2 hours ago
 UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-loo ..

UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives

2 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in Boxing Day Test today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World