Ras Al Khaimah Chamber Discusses Boosting Bilateral Trade And Investment With Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Musab Al Nuaimi on Wednesday met with Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Advisor at the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai. The meeting focused on ways to promote bilateral trade and increase investment opportunities across various sectors.
During the meeting, held at the Chamber’s headquarters, Al Nuaimi emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and Pakistan. He highlighted the strategic goals of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, which aim to enhance the emirate’s competitiveness and attract investment.
Al Nuaimi also outlined the incentives and facilities available for businesses and investors, as well as opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, trade, tourism, construction, real estate, health, and services.
The Pakistani Trade and Investment Advisor was informed about significant exhibitions and events organized by the Chamber, discussing opportunities for Pakistan’s participation. The meeting also addressed potential cooperation in various sectors, the adoption of modern technologies, and the exploration of renewable energy solutions.
Recent Stories
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..
FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years
Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes
Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices
UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in Boxing Day Test today
More Stories From World
-
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses boosting bilateral trade and investment with Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
UNGA adopts 10-year action plan for landlocked countries, cybercrime Treaty, $3.72 bln UN budget15 minutes ago
-
Japan Airlines says systems restored after cyberattack45 minutes ago
-
Palestinian TV says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza1 hour ago
-
Ex-Taiwan mayor and presidential candidate charged with corruption2 hours ago
-
S. Korea's opposition moves to impeach acting president2 hours ago
-
S. Korea's opposition moves to impeach acting president2 hours ago
-
S. Korea's opposition moves to impeach acting president3 hours ago
-
Tears, prayers as Asia mourns tsunami dead 20 years on3 hours ago
-
S. Korea's opposition moves to impeach acting president3 hours ago
-
Nepal hosts hot air balloon festival3 hours ago
-
'We couldn't find their bodies': Indonesian tsunami survivors mourn the dead3 hours ago