Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses boosting bilateral trade and investment with Pakistan

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Musab Al Nuaimi on Wednesday met with Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Advisor at the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai. The meeting focused on ways to promote bilateral trade and increase investment opportunities across various sectors.

During the meeting, held at the Chamber’s headquarters, Al Nuaimi emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and Pakistan. He highlighted the strategic goals of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, which aim to enhance the emirate’s competitiveness and attract investment.

Al Nuaimi also outlined the incentives and facilities available for businesses and investors, as well as opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, trade, tourism, construction, real estate, health, and services.

The Pakistani Trade and Investment Advisor was informed about significant exhibitions and events organized by the Chamber, discussing opportunities for Pakistan’s participation. The meeting also addressed potential cooperation in various sectors, the adoption of modern technologies, and the exploration of renewable energy solutions.