London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson were included in Thomas Tuchel's first England squad on Friday, while Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly and Newcastle defender Dan Burn earned their first call-ups.

Rashford last played for the Three Lions a year ago, but has been revitalised since a January loan move to Aston Villa from Manchester United.

Henderson, 34, made the last of his 81 appearances for England back in November 2023 as moves to Saudi Arabia and then Ajax saw the former Liverpool captain fall down the pecking order for Gareth Southgate and Lee Carsley.

Tuchel, who officially took charge in January, faces Albania in his first match of World Cup 2026 qualifying on Friday before Latvia visit Wembley on Monday, March 24.

Henderson and Rashford both missed England's run to the final of Euro 2024, but have been brought back in from the international wilderness by Tuchel.

Rashford had been an outcast at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim, but has looked more like his old self in helping Aston Villa to reach the Champions League and FA Cup quarter-finals with four assists in nine appearances.

Henderson's return is even more surprising given his struggles for form since leaving Liverpool nearly two years ago.

Lewis-Skelly was expected to be included after excelling in his breakout season for the Gunners at 18.

Burn is at the other end of his career, but is rewarded for his consistency with a first call up at 32.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Dan Burn, Tino Livramento (both Newcastle), Levi Colwill, Reece James (both Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan/ITA)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/ESP), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax/NED), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Man City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/GER), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)