UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rashford Joins Forces With Supermarkets To Fight Child Poverty

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 03:52 PM

Rashford joins forces with supermarkets to fight child poverty

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has joined forces with major supermarkets and food providers in Britain to form a taskforce to help fight child food poverty

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has joined forces with major supermarkets and food providers in Britain to form a taskforce to help fight child food poverty.

The England striker's campaign pressured the UK government into a U-turn in June to provide free school meal vouchers to pupils over the summer holidays.

As schools across England return this week, the 22-year-old said his initial campaign was a short-term fix and that the "Child Food Poverty Task Force" will promote longer-term solutions.

Retailers and food manufacturers including Aldi, Lidl, Kellogg's and Tesco will offer their expertise and reach by dedicating their platforms over the next six weeks to sharing stories of those most affected by child food insecurity in the UK.

Rashford has spoken about his own experience of using food vouchers growing up in a low-income household and wants to help remove the stigma of asking for help.

"I feel like at times people think they are being looked down on if they ask for help," he told the BBC.

"You should feel free if you want to ask for help for anything. Hold your head up high and if you need help go and get help." Rashford said the task force is endorsing three national food strategy policy recommendations.

These would increase the number of children entitled to free school meals by 1.5 million, provide support during school holidays to an extra 1.1 million and increase the value of food vouchers by just over �1 a week to help an additional 290,000 children under the age of four.

"It's easy to see that if we don't take action quickly, the issue of child food poverty will have devastating effects on the stability of our country," Rashford said in a letter to members of the British parliament.

"I spoke to a mother recently who, along with her two young sons, is currently living off three slices of bread a day - soaking them in hot water and adding sugar, hoping that the porridge consistency might better sustain the hunger of her one-year-old child.

"I spoke to a family who were sleeping on one mattress on the floor - the reason being, just like any good parent would, they had had no choice but to sell every valuable they owned to put food on the table for their children.

"All of this, a result of unforeseen circumstances that are entirely out of their control, such as redundancy and illness.

"This is the true reality of England in 2020."

Related Topics

Water Parliament Holidays Young United Kingdom Manchester United June 2020 Family All Government Million

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali are likely to be part of pl ..

19 minutes ago

ECI boosts employees’ trade credit insurance ski ..

24 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Initialing of Peace Agreement in Suda ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan will face dire consequences if blackliste ..

58 minutes ago

Beginning of School Year in 23 Israeli Towns Postp ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus Secures China's Support for New Customs Co ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.