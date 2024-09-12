Rashid returns to Afghanistan squad for South Africa one-day series

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Ace spinner Rashid Khan has been included in the Afghanistan squad for the three-match one-day series against South Africa this month, selectors said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old leg-spinner missed the one-off Test against New Zealand in India, which is likely to be washed out after four days of rain delays, because of medical advice to rest his back.

Rashid underwent back surgery in November after the ODI World Cup in India.

The Afghanistan cricket board (ACB) said Rashid returns to the squad but opener Ibrahim Zadran will miss the series in Sharjah.

"Afghanistan will have the services of its all-time greatest spinner Rashid but prolific opener Zadran was ruled out due to an ankle sprain in his left leg," the ACB said in a news release.

Another spinner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, is still recovering from a finger sprain, it said.