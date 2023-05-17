Rasht-Astara Railway to Diversify Global Traffic Flows - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The launch of the Rasht-Astara railway in Iran will allow diversifying global traffic flows, and such transportation will have competitive advantages, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin is taking part in the ceremony of signing an agreement on the construction of the railway, which is a part of the International North-South Transport Corridor, via a video link together with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

"I would like to emphasize that the unique North-South transport corridor, of which the Rasht-Astara railway will become a part, will help to significantly diversify global traffic flows. Transportation along the new corridor will have significant competitive advantages," Putin said at the ceremony.

Moscow hopes that the agreement between Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan on cooperation in the development of railway and cargo transportation will be signed promptly, Putin added.