UrduPoint.com

Rasht-Astara Railway To Diversify Global Traffic Flows - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Rasht-Astara Railway to Diversify Global Traffic Flows - Putin

The launch of the Rasht-Astara railway in Iran will allow diversifying global traffic flows, and such transportation will have competitive advantages, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The launch of the Rasht-Astara railway in Iran will allow diversifying global traffic flows, and such transportation will have competitive advantages, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin is taking part in the ceremony of signing an agreement on the construction of the railway, which is a part of the International North-South Transport Corridor, via a video link together with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

"I would like to emphasize that the unique North-South transport corridor, of which the Rasht-Astara railway will become a part, will help to significantly diversify global traffic flows. Transportation along the new corridor will have significant competitive advantages," Putin said at the ceremony.

Moscow hopes that the agreement between Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan on cooperation in the development of railway and cargo transportation will be signed promptly, Putin added.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Traffic Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan Agreement

Recent Stories

SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee ..

SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee by May 26

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and S ..

19 minutes ago
 Rice cultivation on left bank of Indus River banne ..

Rice cultivation on left bank of Indus River banned

6 minutes ago
 Finnish Embassy Limited in Banking Services on Rec ..

Finnish Embassy Limited in Banking Services on Reciprocity Principle - Russian E ..

6 minutes ago
 Budapest Says Will Not Agree to Allocate Kiev Fund ..

Budapest Says Will Not Agree to Allocate Kiev Funds While OTP Bank in 'War Spons ..

6 minutes ago
 Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar ..

Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar players, historic triumphs

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.