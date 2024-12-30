Raspadori lifts Napoli level with Serie A leaders

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Napoli edged past struggling Venezia 1-0 on Sunday to move level on points with Serie A leaders Atalanta.

Romelu Lukaku wasted a chance to put Napoli ahead in the 37th minute from the penalty spot. His effort was saved by visiting goalkeeper Filip Stankovic.

Giacomo Raspadori scored the only goal after 70 minutes, slotting home a loose ball (79mins) after Venezia failed to clear.

Napoli's third-straight victory brought them level with Atalanta, who drew with Lazio on Saturday, and have a superior goal difference.

"Totalling 41 points after 18 matches, nobody, even the most optimistic, thought we could do it at the start of the season, but we still have to improve, we're a developing team," said Napoli coach Antonio Conte.

Inter Milan, 3-0 winners at Cagliari on Saturday, are third, one point behind the leading duo but with a game in hand.

Napoli can move into sole possession of the lead next weekend when they face Fiorentina, while Atalanta and Inter face each other in the Italian Supercup in Saudi Arabia.