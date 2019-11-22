Rate of Airstrikes in Yemen Decreases by 80% in Past 2 Weeks - UN Special Envoy

The rate of airstrikes in Yemen has decreased by 80 percent over the last two weeks, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The rate of airstrikes in Yemen has decreased by 80 percent over the last two weeks, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Friday.

"In the last two weeks, the rate [of the war] has dramatically reduced: there were reportedly almost 80 percent fewer airstrikes nation-wide than in the two weeks prior," Griffiths told a UN Security Council meeting.