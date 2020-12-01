UrduPoint.com
Rate Of HIV Transmission In Russia Slowing - Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Rate of HIV Transmission in Russia Slowing - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The speed of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) transmission in Russia is slowing down, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"The rate of HIV transmission in Russia has slowed down, but this does not mean that we stopped detecting [new cases], on the contrary," Golikova said at the opening of the AIDS Research Center in Moscow.

The deputy prime minister noted that Russia had conducted about 43 million studies on HIV and AIDS last year alone.

December 1 marks World AIDS Day, which has been observed globally since the late 1980s as a way to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS.

More Stories From World

